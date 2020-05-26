wrestling / News

Various News: Roman Reigns Discusses Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Aid Program, Matt Cardona Gets Attacked on Major WF Pod

May 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
FOX Rochester spoke to WWE Superstar Roman Reigns and Dr. Louis DeGennaro, the CEO of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, on Good Day Rochester to talk about how they are providing free, one-on-one support and financial assistance with a Financial Patient Aid Program. You can check out the video for the segment below.

– A new Major WF Pod where Matt Cardona (aka Zack Ryder) gets attacked by someone wearing a Sting mask. You can check out that video below.

Roman Reigns, WWE, Zack Ryder

