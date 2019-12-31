– WWE superstar Roman Reigns sent out the following tweet with a video of him granting more wishes over the weekend.

Last day of 2019 and I’ve been blessed. Moments with young men like Steven and Liam remind you of how lucky we are. On to 2020! @WWE pic.twitter.com/yyK5OcOIdn — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 31, 2019

– Kassius Ohno vs. Ligero has been announced for Thursday’s NXT UK. Also scheduled for the show is a No DQ match between Alexander Wolfe vs. Ilja Dragunov.

– Check out the top 10 moments from Monday’s WWE Raw.