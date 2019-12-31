wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Grants Wish, Raw Top 10, Matches For NXT UK

December 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– WWE superstar Roman Reigns sent out the following tweet with a video of him granting more wishes over the weekend.

– Kassius Ohno vs. Ligero has been announced for Thursday’s NXT UK. Also scheduled for the show is a No DQ match between Alexander Wolfe vs. Ilja Dragunov.

– Check out the top 10 moments from Monday’s WWE Raw.

