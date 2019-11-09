WWE News: Roman Reigns and Finn Balor Set for After The Bell, 205 Live Video Highlights for This Week, WWE Now Recaps The OC Invading NXT

– The guests for next week’s edition of WWE After The Bell With Corey Graves will be NXT Superstar Finn Balor and Smackdown Superstar Roman Reigns. You can check out the announcement below.

– Highlights are now available for last night’s edition of 205 Live. You can check out highlights for Lio Rush vs. Raul Mendoza and Mansoor vs. The Brian Kendrick below.





– WWE released a new WWE Now video showcasing The OC invading this week’s edition of NXT. You can check out that clip below.