WWE News: Roman Reigns Helps Out Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Free Match Featuring Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott, ROH Stars Try ‘Don’t Rush’ Challenge

April 24, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Roman Reigns Wrestling

Roman Reigns recently took part in a livestream with Jimmy’s Seafood in Baltimore, Maryland, to promote a fundraiser for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Maryland Chapter.

– Powerslam.TV has released a free match from PCW Ultra, featuring Flip Gordon vs. Shane Strickland, who is now Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott in WWE.

– The ROH roster was the latest group of wrestlers to take part in the “Don’t Rush” challenge:

Isaiah Scott, ROH, Roman Reigns, Joseph Lee

