wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Helps Out Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Free Match Featuring Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott, ROH Stars Try ‘Don’t Rush’ Challenge
April 24, 2020 | Posted by
– Roman Reigns recently took part in a livestream with Jimmy’s Seafood in Baltimore, Maryland, to promote a fundraiser for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Maryland Chapter.
– Powerslam.TV has released a free match from PCW Ultra, featuring Flip Gordon vs. Shane Strickland, who is now Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott in WWE.
– The ROH roster was the latest group of wrestlers to take part in the “Don’t Rush” challenge:
ROH Quarantine Transformation #PassTheBoot #DontRushChallenge pic.twitter.com/UEkVhHSAYs
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 22, 2020
