WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Living in God Mode, A&E Weekend Programming Notes

August 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Roman Reigns WWE SummerSlam 2022 Image Credit: WWE

– Earlier today, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns noted via Twitter that he’s “living in GOD Mode.” He wrote, “A man living in #GODMode. #Smackdown #WWECastle” Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his title next month against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. You can check out his tweet below:

– A&E premieres a new blog of WWE programming tomorrow night starting at 8:00 pm EST with a new episode of Biography: WWE Legends showcasing the career of WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Here’s the lineup:

8 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Edge
10 PM: WWE Rivals – Edge vs. John Cena
11 PM: WWE Smack Talk – Edge & Beth Phoenix

