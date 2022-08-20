WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Living in God Mode, A&E Weekend Programming Notes

– Earlier today, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns noted via Twitter that he’s “living in GOD Mode.” He wrote, “A man living in #GODMode. #Smackdown #WWECastle” Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his title next month against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. You can check out his tweet below:

– A&E premieres a new blog of WWE programming tomorrow night starting at 8:00 pm EST with a new episode of Biography: WWE Legends showcasing the career of WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Here’s the lineup:

* 8 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Edge

* 10 PM: WWE Rivals – Edge vs. John Cena

* 11 PM: WWE Smack Talk – Edge & Beth Phoenix