WWE News: Roman Reigns & Jinder Mahal Fight Backstage at Raw, Big Show Makes Appearance, Promo For Money in the Bank

WWE has posted video from Monday night’s Raw of Roman Reigns and Jinder Mahal fighting backstage. Reigns stalked his way through the backstage area until he found Mahal and the two went at it:

– Big Show made an appearance on tonight’s Raw, speaking in support of this year’s Special Olympics. You can see the video below:

– Here’s a new promo for Money in the Bank featuring Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax: