wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns & Jinder Mahal Fight Backstage at Raw, Big Show Makes Appearance, Promo For Money in the Bank
WWE has posted video from Monday night’s Raw of Roman Reigns and Jinder Mahal fighting backstage. Reigns stalked his way through the backstage area until he found Mahal and the two went at it:
The beef between @JinderMahal & @WWERomanReigns continues as they battle backstage on #Raw! pic.twitter.com/Z8nEvHomFf
— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2018
– Big Show made an appearance on tonight’s Raw, speaking in support of this year’s Special Olympics. You can see the video below:
.@WWETheBigShow proudly stands with athletes representing Team Texas in the @SpecialOlympics! #Raw pic.twitter.com/HLf9O8wWX7
— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2018
Welcome to Monday Night #RAW, #TeamTexas! @WWETheBigShow proudly stands with @SpecialOlympics athletes tonight in Houston. pic.twitter.com/cJryUl61q0
— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2018
– Here’s a new promo for Money in the Bank featuring Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax:
Is @RondaRousey ready for @NiaJaxWWE? The #RAW #WomensChampion defends her title against The #BaddestWomanOnThePlanet at #MITB, streaming LIVE on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/hESBYtq7ng
— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2018