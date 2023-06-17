wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Leaves the Ring After SmackDown Goes Off-Air, SmackDown Video Highlights, Most Wanted Treasures Clip Highlights Eddie Guerrero
– As previously noted, Jey Uso turned on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline last night on WWE SmackDown, choosing to side with his brother Jimmy Uso against them. Jey Uso also Superkicked Roman Reigns. WWE has now released footage showing what happened after the live FOX Network broadcast ended, showing Reigns resume consciousness after the attack by Jey Uso and leaving the ring with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa. Reigns appeared to look very distraught by the turn of events.
EXCLUSIVE: After The @WWEUsos' shocking Superkick to @WWERomanReigns, the shockwaves can still be felt in the arena even after the #SmackDown broadcast concluded. pic.twitter.com/DrUFibBwsb
— WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2023
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of SmackDown:
– A new clip of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures features Booker T and Rey Mysterio remembering late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. A new episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures debuts tomorrow night on A&E. You can check out that clip below:
