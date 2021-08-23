wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns & More Set For This Week’s The Bump, Sasha Banks on Canvas 2 Canvas

August 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– This week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump will have some big guests in Roman Reigns, Damian Priest, and Riddle. The show announced all three for Wednesday’s show on Monday, as you can see below:

– Sasha Banks is the subject of Rob Schamberger’s latest Canvas 2 Canvas painting:

