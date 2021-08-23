WWE News: Roman Reigns & More Set For This Week’s The Bump, Sasha Banks on Canvas 2 Canvas

– This week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump will have some big guests in Roman Reigns, Damian Priest, and Riddle. The show announced all three for Wednesday’s show on Monday, as you can see below:

Got a question you've been wanting to ask #UniversalChampion @WWERomanReigns? Use the hashtag #AskTheBump and we might just ask The Head of the Table THIS WEDNESDAY on #WWETheBump! — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 23, 2021

Got a question for our IN-STUDIO guest @SuperKingofBros? Use the hashtag #AskTheBump and we might just ask the NEW #WWERaw Tag Team Champion this Wednesday on @WWETheBump! — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 23, 2021

– Sasha Banks is the subject of Rob Schamberger’s latest Canvas 2 Canvas painting: