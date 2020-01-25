– WWE announced Roman Reigns and New Day will be special guests on Tuesday’s episode of WWE Backstage. The show will take place live from Miami, which is the site of this year’s Super Bowl.

– The WWE Stats page noted that Brian Kendrick became the first WWE Superstar in history to have a match on all of the following programs: WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, WWE NXT, WWE NXT UK, WWE pay-per-view, WWE Main Event, WWE Superstars, WWE Heat, WWE Velocity, WWE 205 Live, and WWE Worlds Collide.

Kendrick wrestled Travis Banks on the most recent episode of NXT UK.