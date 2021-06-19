wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Offers Advice to Rey Mysterio, Sasha Banks Rides the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Latest Ever-Rise Live
– WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns tweeted out some advice to Rey Mysterio after beating him in a Hell in a Cell match last night on SmackDown. Reigns shared some sage advice to Mysterio. He wrote, “Go home. Stay home. And if you come back to MY ring… You’ll acknowledge me. #Smackdown” You can view that tweet below.
Go home. Stay home.
And if you come back to MY ring…
You’ll acknowledge me. #Smackdown https://t.co/1HLq1kacrx
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 19, 2021
– WWE released a video of Sasha Banks riding the Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal Studios Orlando. You can check out that video below:
Last week, @SashaBanksWWE had the opportunity to ride the Jurassic World VelociCoaster at @UniversalORL! Check out her experience from the day! pic.twitter.com/NUcNdHOz9z
— WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2021
– Matt Martel and Chase Parker released the latest episode of Ever-Rise Live:
#EverRise Weekend was a success despite #HitRow's attempt to ruin it on Sunday, so @MattMartelWWE & @ChaseParkerWWE got away to their timeshare to celebrate! Plus, HUGE news on the future of the show! #EverRiseLive pic.twitter.com/LSNtzYftTn
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 19, 2021