WWE News: Roman Reigns Offers Advice to Rey Mysterio, Sasha Banks Rides the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Latest Ever-Rise Live

June 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns tweeted out some advice to Rey Mysterio after beating him in a Hell in a Cell match last night on SmackDown. Reigns shared some sage advice to Mysterio. He wrote, “Go home. Stay home. And if you come back to MY ring… You’ll acknowledge me. #Smackdown” You can view that tweet below.

– WWE released a video of Sasha Banks riding the Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal Studios Orlando. You can check out that video below:

– Matt Martel and Chase Parker released the latest episode of Ever-Rise Live:

