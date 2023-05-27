– It’s official. WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns has now hit 1,000 days as Universal Champion. WWE marked the milestone on social media, which you can see below. Reigns will also have the chance to win more titles later today. He and Solo Sikoa will face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles later today at WWE Night of Champions in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Also, on next week’s SmackDown, there will be a celebration for Roman Reigns hitting 1,000 days as champion. Meanwhile, Reigns has held the WWE Championship for 419 days.

– WWEShop.com has a new Kurt Angle Signature Series Replica Title Belt now available. It can be purchased now for $499.99.

– WWE has released a new clip for this weekend’s episode of Most Wanted Treasures. In the new clip, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg shares a story about Ric Flair and Diamond Dallas Page: