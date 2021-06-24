wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Plays the Indian Greetings Challenge, Beth Phoenix on What’s NeXT, Samoa Joe’s Top 10 Moments
June 24, 2021 | Posted by
– Roman Reigns joined WWE Now India for the Indian Greetings Challenge:
– Beth Phoenix joined today’s What’s NeXT:
– WWE Top 10 showcased Samoa Joe’s Top 10 Most Badass Moments today:
