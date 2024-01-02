wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Posts Emoji Response to The Rock’s Return, Raw Day 1 Video Highlights
January 2, 2024 | Posted by
– As previously reported, The Rock made a blockbuster return to last night’s WWE Raw Day 1 show, and he teased a matchup with his cousin, Roman Reigns, saying he was going to go to sit at the “Head of the Table.” Reigns posted an emoji response to The Rock’s return on social media last night, which you can view below:
😂
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 2, 2024
– WWE released the following Raw Day 1 video highlights:
