WWE News: Roman Reigns Proclaims He’s ‘Inevitable’ Ahead of Fastlane, Bobby Lashley Responds to Drew McIntyre, Full Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax Match Video

March 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Fastlane

– At tonight’s WWE Fastlane, Roman Reigns will defend his Universal title against Daniel Bryan. Edge will serve as the special guest enforcer. Before tonight’s event, Reigns tweeted a message on the matchup.

Reigns wrote, “No road blocks. No detours. I am the constant, I am the main event. I am inevitable. #WWEFastlane.” You can view his tweet below.

– Drew McIntyre tweeted that he will be coming for Bobby Lashley after his match with Sheamus at tonight’s Fastlane event, which will be no holds barred. Lashley responded to McIntyre’s message later on Twitter, which you can view below.

– WWE released a full match video featuring Sasha Banks and Nia Jax from Fastlane 2017. You can view it below:

