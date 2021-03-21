WWE News: Roman Reigns Proclaims He’s ‘Inevitable’ Ahead of Fastlane, Bobby Lashley Responds to Drew McIntyre, Full Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax Match Video

– At tonight’s WWE Fastlane, Roman Reigns will defend his Universal title against Daniel Bryan. Edge will serve as the special guest enforcer. Before tonight’s event, Reigns tweeted a message on the matchup.

Reigns wrote, “No road blocks. No detours. I am the constant, I am the main event. I am inevitable. #WWEFastlane.” You can view his tweet below.

– Drew McIntyre tweeted that he will be coming for Bobby Lashley after his match with Sheamus at tonight’s Fastlane event, which will be no holds barred. Lashley responded to McIntyre’s message later on Twitter, which you can view below.

Calm yourself Bob. You just put on your nicest suit, shine your head and get as many pics as you can with the title, because after this match I’m coming for you#WWEFastlane https://t.co/9sFtlwPvpf — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 21, 2021

– WWE released a full match video featuring Sasha Banks and Nia Jax from Fastlane 2017. You can view it below: