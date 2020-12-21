wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Promises To Break Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre On His TLC Match With AJ Styles, TV Title Changes In Latest WWE Playlist
– After it was announced earlier today that Roman Reigns will defend the Universal title against Kevin Owens inside a steel cage on Smackdown, Reigns commented on the rematch on Twitter.
He wrote: “At #WWETLC I made you…In the cage, I’ll break you. #SmackDown”
– The other top champion in WWE, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, noted that he will be “feeling this one tomorrow” after his victory over AJ Styles and The Miz at TLC last night.
Going to be feeling this one tomorrow. #AndStill #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/gLjgJiOp9C
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 21, 2020
– The latest edition of WWE Playlist looks at title changes that happened on free TV this year.
