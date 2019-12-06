WWE News: Roman Reigns Reacts to King Corbin’s Promise For Smackdown, NXT UK Highlights, Stock Up

– Roman Reigns took to Twitter to react to King Corbin’s plan to humiliate him on this week’s Smackdown. After it was said that Corbin plans to humiliate him in the announcement for this week’s episode, Reigns posted:

Corbin still trying to humiliate me? He gon’ make me wear that cape and crown while I’m beating up Ziggler?? 🤣 🤣

#Smackdown https://t.co/NISsOlxYE1 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 5, 2019

– WWE’s stock closed at $62.26 on Thursday, up $0.52 (0.84%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.10% on the day.

– WWE posted the following highlights from this week’s NXT UK: