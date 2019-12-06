wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Reacts to King Corbin’s Promise For Smackdown, NXT UK Highlights, Stock Up

December 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns WWE Smackdown

– Roman Reigns took to Twitter to react to King Corbin’s plan to humiliate him on this week’s Smackdown. After it was said that Corbin plans to humiliate him in the announcement for this week’s episode, Reigns posted:

– WWE’s stock closed at $62.26 on Thursday, up $0.52 (0.84%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.10% on the day.

– WWE posted the following highlights from this week’s NXT UK:

