wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Returns on Next Week’s SmackDown, More SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights, The Neidharts Share Holiday Vlog
December 11, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE announced last night that Universal champion Roman Reigns will be back on SmackDown next week. Reigns did not appear on last night’s show as he was away training for his match with Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1. You can view the announcement below:
.@WWERomanReigns returns NEXT FRIDAY on #SmackDown! @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/gv1QAbvXPu
— WWE (@WWE) December 11, 2021
– Below are some more video highlights for last night’s editions of Friday Night SmackDown and 205 Live:
– Natalya and her sister Jenny have a holiday giveaway in their latest Neidharts vlog:
More Trending Stories
- Kyle O’Reilly Also A Free Agent Now, O’Reilly and Gargano Removed From WWE Internal Roster
- WWE Reportedly Trying To Keep Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Happy, Deals Up Soon
- Note On Wrestling Ticket Sales On Secondary Market, GCW Said To Be Doing The Best
- Backstage Update on Johnny Gargano Not Re-Signing With WWE, Will Be Free Agent