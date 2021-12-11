wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Returns on Next Week’s SmackDown, More SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights, The Neidharts Share Holiday Vlog

December 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Roman Reigns Returns SmackDown

– WWE announced last night that Universal champion Roman Reigns will be back on SmackDown next week. Reigns did not appear on last night’s show as he was away training for his match with Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1. You can view the announcement below:

– Below are some more video highlights for last night’s editions of Friday Night SmackDown and 205 Live:











– Natalya and her sister Jenny have a holiday giveaway in their latest Neidharts vlog:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Friday Night Smackdown, Roman Reigns, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading