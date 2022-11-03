– The Gainbridge Fieldhouse is locally advertising WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for the November 11 edition of Friday Night SmackDown in Indianapolis, Indiana. WWE.com has Roman Reigns listed for the show, but not Rousey at the moment. This will be the first edition of SmackDown in Indianapolis in over three years.

– The Mohegan Sun Arena is advertising a Triple Threat match for the United States Championship between champ Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley for next week’s Raw in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. It will be WWE’s first Raw in the area in over five years.

– WWE Superstar Asuka shared a new vlog showcasing the day after she became Women’s Champion again after she and Alexa Bliss won the belts last Monday on Raw: