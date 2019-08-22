wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Says Attacker Mystery Is Getting Out of Control, Hidden Gems Clip, Stars Try to Speak Arabic
– Roman Reigns is getting a little sick and tired of the multiple twists in his mystery attacker situation. Reigns posted to Twitter in response to a WWE.com article about the attacker(s), which you can see below:
Y’all call that an answer? This whole situation is getting out of control and I don’t know what to think….but I know what I need to do. https://t.co/uzrAjIkl8p
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 22, 2019
– The latest WWE Hidden Gems clip features The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express vs. The Midnight Express on NWA Superstars on the Superstation in 1986:
– WWE shared video of various Superstars trying to speak Arabic including Dolph Ziggler, Titus O’Neil, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, Lucha House Party, Apollo Crews, The New Day and Braun Strowman:
More Trending Stories
- AEW on TNT Ticket Numbers Still ‘Unusually High’ On Secondary Market
- Bruce Prichard On Who Did and Didn’t Like WWE’s Dress Code, Not Being a Fan Of It Himself
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Hiring Sid Back to WCW in 1999, Not Telling Arn Anderson Beforehand
- Glacier Almost Joined WWE In 2000, Reveals Gimmick He Was Offered