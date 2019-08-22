WWE News: Roman Reigns Says Attacker Mystery Is Getting Out of Control, Hidden Gems Clip, Stars Try to Speak Arabic

– Roman Reigns is getting a little sick and tired of the multiple twists in his mystery attacker situation. Reigns posted to Twitter in response to a WWE.com article about the attacker(s), which you can see below:

Y’all call that an answer? This whole situation is getting out of control and I don’t know what to think….but I know what I need to do. https://t.co/uzrAjIkl8p — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 22, 2019

– The latest WWE Hidden Gems clip features The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express vs. The Midnight Express on NWA Superstars on the Superstation in 1986:

– WWE shared video of various Superstars trying to speak Arabic including Dolph Ziggler, Titus O’Neil, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, Lucha House Party, Apollo Crews, The New Day and Braun Strowman: