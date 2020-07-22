wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Says He Misses Rusev, Randy Orton’s Greatest Rivals, Who Knows Peyton Royce The Best?

July 22, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– As we reported yesterday, Rusev responded to a workout video that Roman Reigns posted to Instagram by showing a workout photo of his own.

Reigns replied in the comments: “I had awesome matches and incredible chemistry with this man all over the world!!! Miss this Uso.

– WWE Playlist has a new video looking at the greatest rivals of Randy Orton.

– Peyton Royce has a new video herself, in which Billie Kay and Shawn Spears compete to see who knows her the best.

