wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Says He Misses Rusev, Randy Orton’s Greatest Rivals, Who Knows Peyton Royce The Best?
July 22, 2020 | Posted by
– As we reported yesterday, Rusev responded to a workout video that Roman Reigns posted to Instagram by showing a workout photo of his own.
Reigns replied in the comments: “I had awesome matches and incredible chemistry with this man all over the world!!! Miss this Uso.”
– WWE Playlist has a new video looking at the greatest rivals of Randy Orton.
– Peyton Royce has a new video herself, in which Billie Kay and Shawn Spears compete to see who knows her the best.
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Notes on Yesterday’s Raw TV Tapings (Possible Spoilers)
- Backstage Update on Rey Mysterio Contract Talks With WWE, Vince McMahon Overseeing Negotiations
- Backstage Rumors on Kairi Sane and Booking Plans for Shayna Baszler
- Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis On Knowing Their WWE Run Was Dead Right Away, Not Knowing Why WWE Soured On Them