WWE News: Roman Reigns Says He Will Ban Ever-Rise Shirts, More SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights

– Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens had a video interview on last night’s WWE SmackDown ahead of their match at the Royal Rumble on Sunday. During the show, Owens was seen wearing a shirt for 205 Live Superstars, Ever-Rise. However, Reigns threatened to ban the shirts following Sunday.

Initially, Ever-Rise member Matt Martel tweeted on Owens, “Your next Universal Champion with a sick new shirt. EverRise Rules!” Reigns later responded, “Better buy these shirts now. Once I retain on Sunday, I’m going to have them banned from @WWEShop.” You can view that exchange below.

Better buy these shirts now. Once I retain on Sunday, I’m going to have them banned from @WWEShop . https://t.co/en9cxMFQdS — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 30, 2021

