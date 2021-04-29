wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Says He’s Ready To End Daniel Bryan’s Career, Preview For A&E’s Randy Savage Documentary, NXT UK Lineup
– In a post on Twitter, Roman Reigns showed a photo of his calloused hands and said that he’s ready to end the career of Daniel Bryan tomorrow night on Smackdown.
He wrote: “Trained, abused and calloused. These are the hands that were built to end Daniel Bryan’s career. #WitnessHisEnd #SmackDown”
Trained, abused and calloused.
These are the hands that were built to end Daniel Bryan’s career. #WitnessHisEnd#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/nZgvJL06ca
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 29, 2021
– A&E has released a preview of their upcoming documentary about ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, which airs on Sunday.
– Today’s episode of NXT UK on Peacock includes:
* Gallus vs. Eddie Dennis, Primate & Tyson T-Bone
* Meiko Satomura vs. Aofie Valkyrie
* Rohan Raja debuts
More Trending Stories
- Mickie James Discusses Trash Bag Incident, WWE Release, Being Told Women’s Wrestling Doesn’t Make Money & More
- Danny Cage Accuses Joey Mercury, Will Ferrara & More at ROH Dojo Of Being ‘Trash Humans’
- Backstage Update on Drake Wuertz Being Suspended by WWE, Concerns Over His Anti-Mask Comments & Radical Beliefs
- Bret Hart Claims Triple H Stabbed Ken Shamrock in the Back, Talks Support for Shamrock in WWE