WWE News: Roman Reigns Says He’s Ready To End Daniel Bryan’s Career, Preview For A&E’s Randy Savage Documentary, NXT UK Lineup

April 29, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Roman Reigns Jey Uso Daniel Bryan Smackdown

– In a post on Twitter, Roman Reigns showed a photo of his calloused hands and said that he’s ready to end the career of Daniel Bryan tomorrow night on Smackdown.

He wrote: “Trained, abused and calloused. These are the hands that were built to end Daniel Bryan’s career. #WitnessHisEnd #SmackDown

– A&E has released a preview of their upcoming documentary about ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, which airs on Sunday.

– Today’s episode of NXT UK on Peacock includes:

* Gallus vs. Eddie Dennis, Primate & Tyson T-Bone
* Meiko Satomura vs. Aofie Valkyrie
* Rohan Raja debuts

