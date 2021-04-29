WWE News: Roman Reigns Says He’s Ready To End Daniel Bryan’s Career, Preview For A&E’s Randy Savage Documentary, NXT UK Lineup

– In a post on Twitter, Roman Reigns showed a photo of his calloused hands and said that he’s ready to end the career of Daniel Bryan tomorrow night on Smackdown.

– A&E has released a preview of their upcoming documentary about ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, which airs on Sunday.

– Today’s episode of NXT UK on Peacock includes:

* Gallus vs. Eddie Dennis, Primate & Tyson T-Bone

* Meiko Satomura vs. Aofie Valkyrie

* Rohan Raja debuts