 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Says He Represents The Realest Generation, WWE Stars Visit Corn Maze, Bobby Roode Given The Undertaker’s Entrance In WWE 2K18

October 14, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Roman Reigns

– As we reported earlier this week, Roman Reigns took a shot at the Young Bucks and their use of the “too sweet” hand gesture.

He said at the time: “No offense to any of these guys, but we don’t need guys running around doing ‘too sweets.’ We don’t need guys acting like they’re DX from 20 years ago. We need original characters, guys who are [themselves].

A fan threw that quote in the face of Reigns on Twitter, along with WWE’s celebration of DX with wrestlers doing DX poses. Reigns replied:

– WWE has posted a video of Titus O’Neal, Apollo Crews, Akira Tozawa, and Kalisto checking out a giant corn maze.

– WWE has also posted a new gameplay video for WWE 2K18, giving Bobby Roode the entrance of The Undertaker.

article topics :

Roman Reigns, WWE, WWE 2K18, Joseph Lee

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading