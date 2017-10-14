WWE News: Roman Reigns Says He Represents The Realest Generation, WWE Stars Visit Corn Maze, Bobby Roode Given The Undertaker’s Entrance In WWE 2K18

– As we reported earlier this week, Roman Reigns took a shot at the Young Bucks and their use of the “too sweet” hand gesture.

He said at the time: “No offense to any of these guys, but we don’t need guys running around doing ‘too sweets.’ We don’t need guys acting like they’re DX from 20 years ago. We need original characters, guys who are [themselves].”

A fan threw that quote in the face of Reigns on Twitter, along with WWE’s celebration of DX with wrestlers doing DX poses. Reigns replied:

@WWERomanReigns "we don't need people running around here acting like DX from 20 years ago" 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yjQJMHz08M — Obsolete 1995 (@Obsolete1995) October 14, 2017

Me and my boys beat the DX! No need to celebrate them. #TheRealestGeneration is what I celebrate and represent. https://t.co/fQpLu42ZnP — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 14, 2017

– WWE has posted a video of Titus O’Neal, Apollo Crews, Akira Tozawa, and Kalisto checking out a giant corn maze.

– WWE has also posted a new gameplay video for WWE 2K18, giving Bobby Roode the entrance of The Undertaker.