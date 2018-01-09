WWE News: Roman Reigns Sends a Warning to The Miz, WWE Raw Social Media Score, New Day Promotes New WWE Mobile Game

– The Miz returned on last night’s WWE Raw, getting a rematch for the IC Title at Raw 25 against Roman Reigns. Miz, Dallas, & Axel attacked Reigns and laid him out with the triple powerbomb to close out the show. Roman Reigns posted the following on Twitter…

Miz will get his rematch for the #ICTitle at #Raw25….only if he makes it out of #Raw next week. #WitnessMe — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 9, 2018

– Last night’s WWE Raw ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. The show had 580,000 total interactions this week (374,000 on Facebook and 206,000 on Twitter). This is up from last week’s show, which drew a total of 545,000 interactions (333,000 Facebook interactions and 212,000 Twitter interactions). [Credit wrestlinginc.com]

– Here is New Day promoting the new WWE Mayhem mobile game…