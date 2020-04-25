WWE News: Roman Reigns Set for Instagram Live Training Session This Weekend, More Smackdown & 205 Live Video Highlights

– Roman Reigns tweeted out this week that he will be taking part in an Instagram Live stream this week with trainer and nutrional coach Neil Hill on Sunday, April 26. The stream goes live at 4:00 pm EST. You can view Reigns’ announcement below.

Reigns wrote on the event, “Life changing decision was made when I teamed up with Neil. Tune in Sunday and listen why!!!! Ah yessir!!”

Life changing decision was made when I teamed up with Neil. Tune in Sunday and listen why!!!! Ah yessir!! https://t.co/Lc9CHKjsk1 pic.twitter.com/aWANV0cPVJ — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 24, 2020

