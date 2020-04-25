wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Set for Instagram Live Training Session This Weekend, More Smackdown & 205 Live Video Highlights

April 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Royal Rumble Roman Reigns

– Roman Reigns tweeted out this week that he will be taking part in an Instagram Live stream this week with trainer and nutrional coach Neil Hill on Sunday, April 26. The stream goes live at 4:00 pm EST. You can view Reigns’ announcement below.

Reigns wrote on the event, “Life changing decision was made when I teamed up with Neil. Tune in Sunday and listen why!!!! Ah yessir!!”

– WWE released more video highlights for this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. You can check out those clips below.









