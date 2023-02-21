wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Set for Return to Toronto in March, Matchups Advertised for Kitchener Event

February 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Roman Reigns WWE SummerSlam 2022 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has announced that Roman Reigns is scheduled for action at the Road to WrestleMania show scheduled for March 4 in Toronto, Canada at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. WWE is also locally advertising the following matchups (via PWInsider):

* Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa
* Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville

Drew McIntyre and Bray Wyatt are also scheduled for the event.

– The Kitchener Memorial Auditorium is advertising the following lineup for the Road to WrestleMania event slated for March 5 in Kitchener, Ontario:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Sonya Deville
* Lights Out Street Fight: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight
* Also slated to appear: Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Sami Zayn, The Brawling Brutes, and more.

