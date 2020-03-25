wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Sings on The Bump 100, Malcolm Bivens Shares Video From Home, Stock Drops

March 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Roman Reigns showed off a bit of his signing voice on The Bump, and video is online. You can see that video below, which featured Dan Vollmayer showing off Reigns’ sigigng, Rob Gronkowski’s dance and JBL showing off a sword:

– WWE stock took a drop on Wednesday, down to $34.38. That’s off $4.66 (11.94%) from the previous closing price, erasing most of the gains made over the past week. The market as a whole was up 2.39% on the day.

– Malcolm Bivens shared video of how he’s keeping himself entertained while social distancing:

