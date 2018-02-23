wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Spear Compilation Video, Fan Poll on Bobby Roode vs. Randy Orton
– WWE posted a video of Roman Reigns spearing his various opponents ahead of Elimination Chamber. You can check out the video below:
If #TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns hits a few of these on Sunday, there's a good chance he's heading to @WrestleMania! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/AUepeaDUzi
— WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2018
– The company’s latest fan poll asks if Bobby Roode respects Randy Orton ahead of their match at Elimination Chamber. As of now, the results are:
Yes. The Top 10 List that Jinder Mahal claimed that Roode filled out was questionable at best, and Roode has consistently stated he respects The Viper: 64%
No. The Top 10 List that Jinder Mahal provided is the key piece of evidence proving that The Glorious One cares not for The Apex Predator: 36%