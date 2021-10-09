wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Suplex-Orcist Shirt, Superstars Pay Homage to Eddie Guerrero, King of the Ring Countdown
October 9, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE Shop has has a new t-shirt for Roman Reigns that says “The Suplex-Orcist.” You can check out that new image below.
The SUPLEX-ORCIST is here!!! New @WWERomanReigns Tee available now at #WWEShop! #WWE https://t.co/ZH7Wg0pHnF pic.twitter.com/YSFiVYywF5
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) October 9, 2021
– Today marks the birthday of late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. WWE released the following compilation of Superstars paying homage to Guerrero in celebration of his birthday:
– WWE released a new video looking down at the past winners of the King of the Ring tournament, with the 2021 tournament kicking off last night on SmackDown:
Who will become the NEXT King of the Ring? pic.twitter.com/UHdbLQeLM4
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2021
