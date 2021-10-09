WWE News: Roman Reigns Suplex-Orcist Shirt, Superstars Pay Homage to Eddie Guerrero, King of the Ring Countdown

– WWE Shop has has a new t-shirt for Roman Reigns that says “The Suplex-Orcist.” You can check out that new image below.

– Today marks the birthday of late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. WWE released the following compilation of Superstars paying homage to Guerrero in celebration of his birthday:

– WWE released a new video looking down at the past winners of the King of the Ring tournament, with the 2021 tournament kicking off last night on SmackDown: