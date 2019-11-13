wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Hypes Up Survivor Series Teammates, Stock Decreases by 1.52 Percent, More Clips From The Bump, Big Show and Kurt Angle on The Bump
– Roman Reigns posted a tweet today to hype up the teammates on his team for Survivor Series 2019. You can check out his tweet below.
Roman Reigns tweeted out, “Team #SmackDown has an Olympian ready for a fight, a Monster, among men, an athlete with a message, and #TheBigDog ready to break this 2-year loss streak for The Blue Brand. …yeah and we have Corbin too [face vomiting emoji]. He can get eliminated. #SurvivorSeries”
This year’s Survivor Series will feature a 15-person Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown vs. Team NXT Elimination Match. Roman Reigns will be teaming with Shorty G, Mustafa Ali, King Corbin, and Braun Strowman.
– WWE stock dropped 1.52 percent today. The stock price closed at $54.38 per share. The high price was $56.08. The low price was $54.25.
– More clips are available from this week’s The Bump, which featured appearances by Kurt Angle and Big Show. You can check out those clips below.
