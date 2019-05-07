wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Talks About Returning to the Ring, Stock Down
May 7, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE posted a new video looking at Roman Reigns’ return to the ring after his battle with leukemia. You can see the video below with Reigns talking about making his way back to the top of the pack in the company:
– WWE’s stock closed at $84.93 on Tuesday, down $2.23 (2.56%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.79%.
