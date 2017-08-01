 

WWE News: Roman Reigns Talks About Summerslam Momentum, Emma Wants More TV Time

August 1, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Roman Reigns

– WWE has posted a new video in which Roman Reigns discusses gaining momentum for Summerslam after his win on RAW. You can find our full report of last night’s show here.

– Emma worked last night’s Main Event taping, defeating Mickie James. However, she wants to appear on RAW more, as she noted on Twitter.

