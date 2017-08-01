wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Talks About Summerslam Momentum, Emma Wants More TV Time
August 1, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new video in which Roman Reigns discusses gaining momentum for Summerslam after his win on RAW. You can find our full report of last night’s show here.
– Emma worked last night’s Main Event taping, defeating Mickie James. However, she wants to appear on RAW more, as she noted on Twitter.
Sitting backstage watching #RAW Pittsburgh… Heard the crowd was pretty good during Mainevent tho! 😎 #GiveEmmaAChance #PushEmma (Not Emna) pic.twitter.com/kWhAHXgrK0
— EMMA (@EmmaWWE) August 1, 2017