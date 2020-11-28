wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Tells Kevin Owens ‘You Have My Attention,’ Kevin Owens Says He’s ‘The Guy’ to Beat Reigns, Talking Smack Highlights

November 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns has taken note of Kevin Owens’ callout this week on SmackDown. He followed it up with a message directed to Owens today via Twitter.

Reigns wrote, “The Universal Championship should have been your only interest. You attack my blood, you bring violence and threaten our position. You have my attention. #Smackdown”

– Paul Heyman and Kevin Owens were on today’s episode of WWE Talking Smack, and Heyman tweeted some clips from their chat. Heyman took note of Owens being very serious about challenging Roman Reigns. Those clips can be seen below.

Owens paraphrased the old catchphrase for Reigns, noting that he’s “the guy” to win the Universal championship from Reigns. Owens stated, “You know what I am, Paul? I’m not a good guy, I’m not a bad guy, I’m the guy that’s going to beat Roman Reigns and take the Universal Championship from him.”

Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns

