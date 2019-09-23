WWE News: Roman Reigns Thanks Fans After Hawaii Live Event, Stars Meet With Social Media Influencers

– Roman Reigns addressed fans from the ring following the recent WWE live event on Honolulu. You can see video below of Reigns talking with the audience about competing at the event and then talking about it backstage:

– The WWE Performance Center posted the following video of Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Sasha Banks and Natalya at the PC with some young social media influencers from Mattel “to see if they have what it takes to be a WWE Superstar”: