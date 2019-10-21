wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Thanks the Fans in Sydney, NXT Road Loop Clips, WWE 2K20 Match Simulation

October 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Roman Reigns WrestleMania 35

– WWE released a clip featuring Roman Reigns showing thanks to the fans for a recent live event in Sydney, Australia. You can check out that clip of Reigns at the event below. Reigns teamed up with Daniel Bryan at the event and defeated Erick Rowan and Luke Harper in a Steel Cage Match.

– Some recent NXT house show clips have also been released, which you can see below.

– WWE released a new WWE 2K20 match simulation featuring Becky Lynch vs. Toni Storm. You can check out that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Roman Reigns, WWE, WWE 2K20, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading