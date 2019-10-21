WWE News: Roman Reigns Thanks the Fans in Sydney, NXT Road Loop Clips, WWE 2K20 Match Simulation

– WWE released a clip featuring Roman Reigns showing thanks to the fans for a recent live event in Sydney, Australia. You can check out that clip of Reigns at the event below. Reigns teamed up with Daniel Bryan at the event and defeated Erick Rowan and Luke Harper in a Steel Cage Match.

– Some recent NXT house show clips have also been released, which you can see below.

Big thank you to everyone who came out for this weekend’s #NXTRoadLoop. #WeAreNXT! pic.twitter.com/fFWlXHVVEg — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 21, 2019

Making my entrance to my "defiant ones" out in the Paramount Theater in Seattle, WA was a moment that you can never take away from me. On every level, your love and support will always be recognized and THOROUGHLY appreciated! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾#whosehouse #Swerveshouse #swerveisconfidence pic.twitter.com/YTyDZWDgiY — Isaiah Swerve Scott (@swerveconfident) October 21, 2019

– WWE released a new WWE 2K20 match simulation featuring Becky Lynch vs. Toni Storm. You can check out that video below.