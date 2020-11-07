wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns To Appear On MTV Award Show, Ruby Riott and King Corbin On Joining Team Smackdown, Top 10 Smackdown Moments
– Roman Reigns is set to appear on the MTV Europe Music Awards tomorrow night.
WWE tweeted: “Your #UniversalChampion stays busy. Catch @WWERomanReigns at the #MTVEMA tomorrow, 7pm ET on @MTV!!”
Your #UniversalChampion stays 𝒃𝒖𝒔𝒚.
Catch @WWERomanReigns at the #MTVEMA tomorrow, 7pm ET on @MTV!! 🎙📺🏆 pic.twitter.com/UcCuMUcbFq
— WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2020
The Universe is a big place. Gonna have to represent!
See me tomorrow night… @MTVEMA @MTV https://t.co/PAy41IZGP9
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) November 7, 2020
– Both Ruby Riott and King Corbin reacted to joining Team Smackdown at Survivor Series in the women’s and men’s elimination matches, respectively. Riott defeated Natalya and Zelina Vega to win her spot, while King Corbin pinned Rey Mysterio.
EXCLUSIVE: @RubyRiottWWE is ready to bring the fight to Team #WWERaw at #SurvivorSeries. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/8Cj2SWF2Vi
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 7, 2020
EXCLUSIVE: At #SurvivorSeries, King @BaronCorbinWWE ensures his team will “fall in line.” pic.twitter.com/oelDoBMnGh
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 7, 2020
– WWE posted a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s Smackdown.
