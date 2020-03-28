wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns in Top 20 Google Daily Search Trends, More Smackdown & 205 Live Video Highlights
March 28, 2020 | Posted by
– Following reports this week of WWE Superstar Roman Reigns being out of his scheduled Universal title match for WrestleMania 36, Roman Reigns is currently ranked at No. 17 for daily Google Search Trends. Per the rankings, Reigns has been the subject of more than 50,000 Google searches.
– Below are some additional video highlights for last night’s episodes of Smackdown and 205 Live.
