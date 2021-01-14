WWE News: Roman Reigns Trolls Baron Corbin On Instagram, Preview For Tonight’s Total Bellas, Lineup For Today’s NXT UK

– In a post on Instagram, Baron Corbin shared a photo of himself on the ground, seemingly after falling from a bike.

He wrote: “Would you believe me if I told you I landed in the bushes on purpose?”

Roman Reigns later replied in the comments that Corbin was “on [his] back…just like at work!”

– Here’s a synopsis for tonight’s episode of Total Bellas: “The Bella family prepares to welcome its newest members; while Nicole struggles through labour, Brie holds out hope for a natural childbirth.”

– Tonight’s episode of NXT UK on the WWE Network includes:

* WALTER vs. A-Kid

* Sam Gradwell vs. Tyler Bate