WWE News: Roman Reigns Tweets on Operating at the Highest Level, Preview Videos for Tonight, WWE Now Previews Extreme Rules
September 26, 2021 | Posted by
– Roman Reigns shared a message ahead of his title defense tonight against Finn Balor, noting that he doesn’t get distracted. Roman Reigns wrote, “I don’t get distracted. I operate at the highest level. Big E. Lashley. Montez. Demon. #ExtremeRules ends the same way. Me standing in the center of my ring.” You can check out his tweet below:
I don’t get distracted.
I operate at the highest level.
Big E. Lashley. Montez. Demon. #ExtremeRules ends the same way.
Me standing in the center of my ring. https://t.co/VbPQT19nqx
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 26, 2021
– WWE released the following video previews for key matches at tonight’s Extreme Rules:
– A new edition of WWE Now previewed tonight’s Extreme Rules event:
