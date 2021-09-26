wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Tweets on Operating at the Highest Level, Preview Videos for Tonight, WWE Now Previews Extreme Rules

September 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Roman Reigns shared a message ahead of his title defense tonight against Finn Balor, noting that he doesn’t get distracted. Roman Reigns wrote, “I don’t get distracted. I operate at the highest level. Big E. Lashley. Montez. Demon. #ExtremeRules ends the same way. Me standing in the center of my ring.” You can check out his tweet below:

– WWE released the following video previews for key matches at tonight’s Extreme Rules:



– A new edition of WWE Now previewed tonight’s Extreme Rules event:

