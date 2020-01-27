wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin to Kick Off Rumble, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Have Intimate Moment in Preview Clip, Miz & Mrs. Behind the Scenes Video

January 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Royal Rumble Roman Reigns King Corbin

– WWE has announced that Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin in a Falls Count Anywhere Match will kick off the main card for tonight’s Royal Rumble 2020 event. Roman Reigns will finally get the chance to get some payback on Corbin for that “dog” segment.

– WWE released another preview clip for WWE 24: WrestleMania featuring Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins sharing an intimate moment backstage at WrestleMania 35. The new show debuts on the WWE Network later tonight after the Royal Rumble goes off the air. You can check out that preview clip below.

– USA Network released a new behind the scenes video for Miz & Mrs. Season 2. The new season debuts on USA on January 29. You can check out that new clip below.

