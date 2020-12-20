wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Warns Kevin Owens Ahead of TLC, Beth Phoenix Praises Raquel Gonzalez
– Roman Reigns has a warning for Kevin Owens — and everyone else — ahead of his match with Owens at TLC. Reigns posted to Twitter on Sunday about his Universal Championship defense against Owens, writing:
“I respect any man who wants to provide for his family, but if anyone challenges my position, I’ll remove you from this Universe and ensure you never get the opportunity again. #WWETLC”
– Natalya appeared on The Bump today and praised NXT star Raquel Gonzalez, as you can see below:
WWE Hall of Famer @TheBethPhoenix has a lot of good things to say about @RaquelWWE!#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/B05juwLkY0
