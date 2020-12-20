WWE News: Roman Reigns Warns Kevin Owens Ahead of TLC, Beth Phoenix Praises Raquel Gonzalez

– Roman Reigns has a warning for Kevin Owens — and everyone else — ahead of his match with Owens at TLC. Reigns posted to Twitter on Sunday about his Universal Championship defense against Owens, writing:

“I respect any man who wants to provide for his family, but if anyone challenges my position, I’ll remove you from this Universe and ensure you never get the opportunity again. #WWETLC”

– Natalya appeared on The Bump today and praised NXT star Raquel Gonzalez, as you can see below: