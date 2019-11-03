WWE News: Roman Reigns Warns NXT Superstars for Stepping Into His Yard, Paige on the Dream Match She Never Got, Total Divas Preview Clips

– WWE Superstar Roman Reigns commented on the NXT Superstars invading Smackdown this week to declare war on Raw and Smackdown ahead of Survivor Series. You can check out that tweet below.

Roman Reigns wrote, “I respect y’all stepping up…but don’t get too comfortable in my yard. @WWENXT #SmackDown”

– Paige responded to a fan question on Twitter, revealing the one dream match she never got to do. According to Paige, she wanted to team with AJ Lee and The Bella Twins against the WWE Four Horsewomen. You can check out that exchange below.

– WWE released a number of preview clips for this week’s episode of Total Divas Season 9. You can check out those new preview clips below. The new episode airs on Wednesday, November 6 on the E! Network.







