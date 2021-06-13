WWE News: Roman Reigns Warns Rey Mysterio to ‘Acknowledge’ Him Properly, Extended NXT TakeOver Preview Videos

– Earlier today, Roman Reigns sent out a tweet to Rey Mysterio, who will face Reigns for the Universal title in a Hell in a Cell match at the event later this month on June 20. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock.

Roman Reigns tweeted, “For a man whose legend looms so large in our industry, he sunk to the lowest depths to try to take me down. Next week, you will #AcknowledgeMe properly. #HIAC” You can view Reigns tweet below.

For a man whose legend looms so large in our industry, he sunk to the lowest depths to try to take me down. Next week, you will #AcknowledgeMe properly. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/WiOcUkrakU — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 13, 2021

– WWE released some extended preview clips for tonight’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House event. The new preview clips showcase the Million Dollar Title Ladder Match and the Fatal 5-Way Match for the NXT Championship. You can view those preview clips below:



