wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Warns Rey Mysterio to ‘Acknowledge’ Him Properly, Extended NXT TakeOver Preview Videos
– Earlier today, Roman Reigns sent out a tweet to Rey Mysterio, who will face Reigns for the Universal title in a Hell in a Cell match at the event later this month on June 20. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock.
Roman Reigns tweeted, “For a man whose legend looms so large in our industry, he sunk to the lowest depths to try to take me down. Next week, you will #AcknowledgeMe properly. #HIAC” You can view Reigns tweet below.
For a man whose legend looms so large in our industry, he sunk to the lowest depths to try to take me down. Next week, you will #AcknowledgeMe properly. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/WiOcUkrakU
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 13, 2021
– WWE released some extended preview clips for tonight’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House event. The new preview clips showcase the Million Dollar Title Ladder Match and the Fatal 5-Way Match for the NXT Championship. You can view those preview clips below:
More Trending Stories
- Mickie James on Not Feeling Respected in WWE, How First Trash Bag Incident Broke Her Heart
- Mark Henry On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To His Decision To Leave WWE, Biggest Areas AEW Can Improve In
- Todd Pettengill Once Asked Vince McMahon For ‘Courtesy Flush’ While At WWE Audition
- TNA Alumna Traci Brooks Having Implants Removed, Explains Why In Statement