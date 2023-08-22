– WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns commented on WrestleMania 40 breaking the all-time gate record for tickets sold this week. Speaking on the subject, Roman Reigns wrote, “Of course we did. ☝🏽 #WrestleMania”

– WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley commented on her performance last night on Raw, beating Candice LeRae. She tweeted on her win, “This is what DOMINANCE looks like. This is MY show! Welcome to Monday night MAMI! 😈⚖️ Stay mad you incompetent marks.”