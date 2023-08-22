wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns on WrestleMania 40 Breaking Gate Record, Rhea Ripley on Her Dominant Raw Win

August 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE WrestleMania 39 Roman Reigns Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns commented on WrestleMania 40 breaking the all-time gate record for tickets sold this week. Speaking on the subject, Roman Reigns wrote, “Of course we did. ☝🏽 #WrestleMania”

– WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley commented on her performance last night on Raw, beating Candice LeRae. She tweeted on her win, “This is what DOMINANCE looks like. This is MY show! Welcome to Monday night MAMI! 😈⚖️ Stay mad you incompetent marks.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Rhea Ripley, Roman Reigns, Wrestlemania 40, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlight

More Stories

loading