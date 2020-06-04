WWE News: Roman Reigns Chats With David Spade About The Wrong Missy, Jey Uso vs. Tyler Breeze on UpUpDownDown, Fan Poll on TakeOver

– WWE released a video featuring Kayla Braxton chatting with Roman Reigns and David Spade about the new Netflix movie, The Wrong Missy. You can check out that video below.

– UpUpDownDown released a new Battle of the Brands video today featuring Tyler Breeze vs. Jey Uso. You can check out that video below.

– WWE.com has started a new fan poll on this weekend’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House event, asking the WWE Universe which champion is most likely to lose their title. 42 percent voted for Adam Cole losing his title to Velveteen Dream in the Backlot Brawl. 39 percent voted for NXT women’s champion Charlotte Flair losing the title to Io Shirai or Rhea Ripley. 19 percent voted for NXT North American champion Keith Lee losing the title to Johnny Gargano.