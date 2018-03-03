WWE News: Analysis of Roman Reigns Raw Promo Released, Piece of Braun Strowman Memorabilia Up for Auction

– WWE.com released an “analysis” of Roman Reigns’ promo from Raw this week and his insults directed at Brock Lesnar. You can check out the promo from last Monday in the player below.

During the promo, Reigns stated that Lesnar is “an entitled piece of crap who hides behind his contract.”

– The official WWE Shop is holding an eBay auction of the broken bass from a recent segment on Raw in February when Braun Strowman interrupted Elias. The piece of memorabilia was also signed by Strowman. The current bid on the item is $710, and the auction has about three days remaining.