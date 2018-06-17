Quantcast

 

WWE News: Ronda Rousey & AJ Styles Comment on Super Show-Down, Superstar Dads Gallery, Rousey vs. Jax Tale of the Tape

June 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ronda rousey wweraw 61118

– Ronda Rousey and AJ Styles took to Twitter to comment on yesterday’s announcement of the Super Show-Down show set for Australia in October:

– The WWE Twitter account posted the following, featuring a gallery of WWE dads:

– The company also posted the following “Tale of the Tape” between Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax before their match at Money in the Bank tonight:

