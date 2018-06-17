wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey & AJ Styles Comment on Super Show-Down, Superstar Dads Gallery, Rousey vs. Jax Tale of the Tape
– Ronda Rousey and AJ Styles took to Twitter to comment on yesterday’s announcement of the Super Show-Down show set for Australia in October:
A huge announcement for @WWE. Can’t wait to return to Australia WITH the @WWE Championship around my waist. #WWESSD is going to be #Phenomenal. https://t.co/GoAPTMGHM8
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) June 17, 2018
Competing with @WWE around the world is the best part of my “job!” So excited to return to Australia for WWE Super Show-Down. Let’s get #Rowdy! #WWESSD @MCG https://t.co/rxCqaLGzHV
— Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) June 17, 2018
– The WWE Twitter account posted the following, featuring a gallery of WWE dads:
Happy #FathersDay, @WWEUniverse! https://t.co/FwIrfZsTIA
— WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2018
– The company also posted the following “Tale of the Tape” between Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax before their match at Money in the Bank tonight:
One is an #IrresistibleForce.
One is the #BaddestWomanOnThePlanet.
Tonight, they meet. #MITB #TaleOfTheTope @RondaRousey @NiaJaxWWE pic.twitter.com/7fjWvdHYhF
— WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2018