WWE News: Ronda Rousey Apologizes to Kurt Angle, Bobby Roode Comments on Raw Win
– Ronda Rousey posted to Instagram to apologize to Kurt Angle following her suspension on Monday’s episode of Raw. Rousey posted the following, apologizing and telling Alexa that she’ll “[see] you in 30 days”:
@therealkurtangle I sincerely apologize for my behavior tonight…. Though you were the first to put hands on me, I shouldn’t have let my temper get the best of me….Despite the fact I was cheated, provoked, and disrespected by Alexa… i shouldn’t have been willing to go through you to get to her. I’ll gladly serve my suspension … but Alexa, know that every moment you don’t see me i am thinking of you and preparing for your comeuppance. So you in 30 days #LittleMissBish
– WWE shared the following video of Bobby Roode commenting on his win over Curt Hawkins. Roode said the win is a new beginning for him on Raw:
EXCLUSIVE: "It takes a great man to beat @TheCurtHawkins; it just doesn't take him very long." – @REALBobbyRoode #RAW pic.twitter.com/HrzXwu5IwC
— WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2018