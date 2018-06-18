Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Ronda Rousey Apologizes to Kurt Angle, Bobby Roode Comments on Raw Win

June 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ronda rousey wweraw 61118

– Ronda Rousey posted to Instagram to apologize to Kurt Angle following her suspension on Monday’s episode of Raw. Rousey posted the following, apologizing and telling Alexa that she’ll “[see] you in 30 days”:

– WWE shared the following video of Bobby Roode commenting on his win over Curt Hawkins. Roode said the win is a new beginning for him on Raw:

article topics :

Bobby Roode, RAW, Ronda Rousey, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading