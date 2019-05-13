WWE News: Ronda Rousey Appears at FOX Upfronts Promoting Smackdown, Bellas at NBC Upfronts

– Ronda Rousey appeared at the FOX Upfronts on Monday to promote the move of Smackdown to the network starting in October. As you can see in the pic below, Rousey appeared alongside John Cena at the presentation to advertisers promoting the fall lineup.

Rousey is currently on hiatus with WWE as she and her husband Travis Browne seek to start a family. She said at the time:

“As for WWE plans in the future. We want to have a baby first. I don’t know what it’s like to have a baby, I could look down at this beautiful child and be like, ‘F*ck everything. I don’t care about anything else but this baby and you’ll never see me again.’ Or, I could be like my mom who — she trained while she was eight months pregnant and then won the U.S. Open six weeks after giving birth, which was unbelievable. I don’t think I’m gonna try and aspire to her level but I’m just saying, you never know.”

Ronda Rousey is currently on-stage at the FOX upfront presentation on behalf of #WWE … so, speculate, speculate, speculate, speculate pic.twitter.com/Tcv8pelnHR — David Onda (@David_Onda) May 13, 2019

– Similarly, the Bella Twins were at the NBCUniversal upfronts promoting Raw and Total Bellas: