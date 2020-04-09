wrestling / News

WWE News: Ronda Rousey Attends LA’s Walk to Talk Rally, Jerry Lawler Talks WrestleMania, Backlash Fatal 4-Way Match

April 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ronda Rousey Gaming WWE

– Former WWE Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey shared a vlog about attending LA’s Walk to Talk rally. During the event, Rousey spoke about her own battle with Apraxia. You can check out the vlog Rousey posted below.

– Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler promoted his new podcast release, talking about WrestleMania 36 and his return to Raw. You can check out that tweet below.

– WWE released a full Fatal 4-Way match video from Backlash 2007. The match features John Cena defending his title against Shawn Michaels, Edge, and Randy Orton. You can check out the full match video below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jerry Lawler, NXT UK, Ronda Rousey, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading