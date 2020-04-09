WWE News: Ronda Rousey Attends LA’s Walk to Talk Rally, Jerry Lawler Talks WrestleMania, Backlash Fatal 4-Way Match

– Former WWE Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey shared a vlog about attending LA’s Walk to Talk rally. During the event, Rousey spoke about her own battle with Apraxia. You can check out the vlog Rousey posted below.

– Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler promoted his new podcast release, talking about WrestleMania 36 and his return to Raw. You can check out that tweet below.

My new podcast is up now! @LawlerShow Talking Wrestlemania and my return to #RAW this Monday https://t.co/4ymsuogLGS — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) April 9, 2020

– WWE released a full Fatal 4-Way match video from Backlash 2007. The match features John Cena defending his title against Shawn Michaels, Edge, and Randy Orton. You can check out the full match video below: